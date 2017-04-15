Egg-clectic Easter of proclamations, graveyard Masses and beautiful beasts in Kerry

Dawn Masses and Easter fires are being held at a number of ancient Christian graveyards and sites in Co Kerry tomorrow, in commemoration of St Luke’s account of the finding of the empty tomb of Jesus “at early dawn”.

Photo credit: Zoe Higgins, holding nine-week-old Jamie O’Brien-Rawley, with Ali O’Keeffe, Leon Rawley Higgins, Robyn O’Keeffe, and Zyana Dowling, all of Curraheen, were among 1,300 children who took part in an Easter egg hunt at the Lifetime Lab on the Lee Rd, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Among the sites for the Easter Sunday celebrations is the parish of St John’s in Tralee, which holds its first Easter outdoor Mass as dawn breaks at Annagh Cemetery, near Curaheen Church, outside Tralee.

The Mass in the graveyard looking onto the Slieve Mish mountains will be celebrated on a new altar.

“It will be a unique event — magical when it is dawning,” said Fr Francis Nolan. Those attending are asked to bring torches and warm clothes.

At Lixnaw, near Listowel, the Easter Mass takes place at Kiltomey graveyard.

People travel from throughout the county to the mass in Kiltomey, which will be celebrated by parish priest Fr Mossie Brick.

A massive Paschal fire is being lit in the field adjoining the graveyard.

On the Dingle peninsula in West Kerry, a 6am Mass will take place at the medieval stone oratory of Gallarus overlooking Smerwick Harbour; and there will be a Mass too at Baile Mór Ríoch overlooking Dingle Harbour.

Later tomorrow the annual ceremony to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising takes place at Pearse Park Tralee, at 11am. The national flag will be raised by Mayor Terry O’Brien and there will be a reading of the Proclamation, as well as a speech by local writer, teacher, and social activist Seán Lyons, followed by a wreath-laying.

Easter Monday sees events from Listowel to Killarney marking the new national Cruinniú na Cásca.

Listowel Writers’ Week is hosting a riverside walk by the Feale between 11am and 1pm; The Siamsa Tíre national folk theatre in Tralee has a sculpture exhibition for children — ‘Beautiful Beasts’, presented by The Ark, and there will be music and song. There will also be free events in the county museum in nearby Ashe St.

In Dingle, Other Voices, working with artist Áine Ní Chíobháin, presents a music and light event.

In Killarney, Muckross School House has workshops by Cork musician Ger Wolfe, showcasing instruments, from 2pm to 4pm. Jimmy Crowley is in concert later that night at 7.30pm.

The first major stage of the Irish cycling season, the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan, returns to Kerry, with 185 senior riders taking part.

Meanwhile in Cork there will be a range of Easter activities at Fota Wildlife Park, including magic shows and wildlife talks. The annual Easter egg hunt is at Cork City Gaol on Monday from 9.30am until 5pm.