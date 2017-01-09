Ecological woodland ‘must be protected’ by ESB, says MEP

Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada has written to the ESB requesting a meeting to discuss management plans for the ecological woodland treasure, the Gearagh.

The Ireland South MEP has been a long-time advocate of the special area of conservation, near Macroom, in Co Cork.

“It’s a tremendously important ecological area, a stunning public amenity and an area of immense importance for research and study: everyone in our community has a duty to maintain and protect it,” she said.

“As the major landowner in the area, the ESB has a special, not to mention legal, obligation to put a comprehensive management plan in place for this unique nature reserve.

READ NEXT Relief road needed to ease traffic at Castletownbere port

“I have engaged with local community groups, businesses, landowners, and amenity users in the area to gauge opinion on how best to develop the area.

"In November, I hosted a public meeting to give the people of the area a place to air their views on the site, and the overwhelming consensus has always been the area must be conserved and its potential for scientific research, education, and eco-tourism developed in a way that supports conservation objectives.

“The ESB has been slow to begin drafting a management plan, and even then only began the process after significant pressure from myself and local campaigners,” Ms Ní Riada said. “They have, thus far, failed to engage with local stakeholders, or the wider community, and this is causing great concern among the many people who wish to see the area protected.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada

"Any sort of management plan can only work when all stakeholders are involved: residents, farmers, local business, and conservation and tourism groups. All will have their own concerns and hopes for the Gearagh, and all must be listened to, if a long-term plan is to succeed.

“Next year provides us with a unique opportunity to develop and promote the Gearagh. The European Commission has proposed 2018 as the European Year of Cultural Heritage. This will give an added impetus to plans to showcase the Gearagh, not just to the rest of the country, but internationally, and may also open up opportunities for funding for the site.

"That is why it is so important that we have an agreed management plan put in place as soon as possible.

“I want to see the Gearagh transformed from being one of Ireland’s hidden gems into a focal point for education and tourism. With the right investment, we can see environmentally friendly tourism trails put in place, and areas set aside for UCC students to carry out research. There is no reason the Gearagh could not become as well known as Clare’s Burren region.

“I have requested an urgent meeting to discuss the delays in publishing the management plan, the failure to engage with the community, and to present the feedback I have received from my various engagements on the issue to the ESB. It must be preserved, protected, and developed for future generations.”