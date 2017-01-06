Home»Today's Stories

E-cigarettes an effective way to kick smoking, says Hiqa

Friday, January 06, 2017
Brian Hutton

E-cigarettes are a cost-effective way of helping people to quit smoking, the first official analysis of its kind in Europe has found.

Ireland is the only country in the EU to include e-cigarettes in a state assessment of how best to help citizens give up smoking.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found more people using e-cigarettes would lead to more people successfully kicking the habit. It also said e-cigarettes are cost-effective and could save the public purse millions every year.

However, the health authority, which has yet to publish its final report after a public consultation, acknowledges long-term effects from the use of e-cigarettes have yet to be established. It also says a more effective way of getting people to quit smoking is the use of the nicotine addiction medication varenicline alongside nicotine gum, patches, inhalers or sprays. But this would be more costly than using e-cigarettes.

Mairin Ryan, Hiqa’s director of health technology assessment, stressed the “high level of uncertainty” that remains around both the clinical and cost-effectiveness of e-cigarettes.

Dr Ryan added: “Hiqa’s analysis shows that increased uptake of e-cigarettes as an aid to quitting would increase the number of people who successfully quit compared with the existing situation in Ireland and would be cost-effective, provided that the currently available evidence on their effectiveness is confirmed by further studies.”

Ireland spends more than €40m every year on helping people to give up the habit. A rise in the use of e-cigarettes would cut the bill by €2.6m every year, it found.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man who stole stash of wine was selling it on roadside

Housing Minister Simon Coveney: Exciting developments for Cork city

Garda probe after college hit by €360k fraud

‘Name and shame’ to curb drink driving


Breaking Stories

HSE: Extra beds are part of Winter Initiative Plan

Gardaí concerned about woman missing from Portlaoise

Fire crews tackle thatch cottage blaze in Co Clare

Elderly and 'at risk groups' urged to get vaccinated against flu

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 