Dripping water leads to €3,760 worth of damage

Water dripped on a man’s head when an apartment owner was watering plants on his balcony — the man below got so incensed that he threw bricks up at the apartment, causing €3,760 in damage.

Inspector Daniel Coholan described the background to the charge at Cork District Court yesterday.

“On October 20, 2016, at 6.30pm in the evening, a man was on the balcony of his apartment at Camden Wharf watering plants on the balcony overlooking Pine St,” he said.

“The excess water from the plants dripped down from the balcony and hit Kenneth Coomey who was sitting on the ground below.

“Kenneth Coomey saw red as a result of getting wet and began to shout up at the balcony. He then got bricks from a nearby building site and threw them at the man.

“Fearing for his safety, he ran back into the apartment but did not close the door behind him.

“One of the bricks flew into the apartment, narrowly missing him. Another brick smashed the glass balustrade on the balcony.”

Bricks and broken glass fell on a car parked below. Total damage amounted to €3,760.

“On January 2, 2017, at about 11.30pm, he damaged two cars at Lapps Quay by pulling off wipers and knocking wing mirrors off one car,” said Insp Coholan.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked what Coomey was doing about paying compensation. Coomey, aged 52, who lives at Cork Simon community, said he had not gathered compensation because he did not know the extent of the damage caused.

Insp Coholan said the accused had 20 previous convictions.

Eddie Burke, defending, said Coomey had significant mental health difficulties and was hoping to return to Bandon or Bantry area where he found life easier.

Mr Burke said he would raise compensation. The judge wondered how Coomey would do so on his social welfare payment of just over €190. Coomey said he would save €100 per week and that.

Judge Kelleher adjourned sentencing for a month.