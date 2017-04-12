Doctor offers solution to biochem staff issue

A Dublin-based doctor has offered what he says is a solution to a staffing shortage at the biochemistry department in Cork University Hospital (CUH) which has led to the withdrawal of its clinical advisory service and a decision to voluntarily suspend accreditation.

Bill Tormey, a consultant chemical pathologist at Beaumont Hospital, said he and three colleagues are prepared to offer the clinical advisory service while CUH continues efforts to recruit consultant cover for the lab.

Professor Tormey said he is awaiting a response to his offer from the CEO of CUH. He said four chemical pathologists are “willing, pro tem, to provide a comprehensive service to CUH”.

His colleagues include Dr Vivion Crowley, biochemistry department, St James Hospital; Dr Gerard Boran of the School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin and Dr Patrick Twomey, consultant chemical pathologist at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Prof Tormey said by providing consultant cover, the lab would meet the requirements for accreditation. His offer would give CUH breathing space to continue its hunt for a new consultant following the retirement last year of biochemistry department chief, Dr John O’Mullane.

When asked about Prof Tormey’s offer, a hospital spokesperson said they are “looking at a number of options in relation to the provision of the service”.

Prof Tormey said he is not offering a free service but would not be looking for agency rates.

Earlier this month, the HSE advertised for a locum consultant chemical pathologist. The hospital has said it is “actively recruiting both a locum replacement and a permanent replacement” but that “as available candidates are not plentiful, it is difficult to put a timeframe on either competition”.

A spokesperson said yesterday that a locum post was advertised “pending the filling of the post on a permanent basis through the Public Appointments Service”.

The hospital has advised GPs that its biochemistry department is currently “unable to provide clinical advice and interpretation” of lab results due to a lack of consultant cover.

The situation has also prompted the lab to seek voluntary suspension of its accreditation. Accreditation is an external, independent verification of the extent to which an organisation meets a pre-determined set of quality standards.

The hospital has said regardless of the lack of consultant cover, “the same scientists will process patient specimens to a high quality standard, as before, and within the same timeframe”. And while it cannot directly provide a clinical advisory service at this time, it “can advise service users to seek appropriate advice from various other sources”.

“If a laboratory result appears to be discordant with the clinical situation, initial discussion with senior clinical laboratory personnel in biochemistry and/or with the patient’s consultant is warranted,” it said.

The biochemistry department at CUH processed approximately eight million tests last year, including tests for liver function, renal function, cardiac function, hormones, and general chemistries.