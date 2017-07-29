Diversions as Cork road set to close at weekends

A key section of the main road from Cork City to West Cork is set to close for two consecutive weekends for major culvert works.

Gardaí and Cork County Council advised motorists yesterday to expect significant diversions on the second and third weekends in August, when the section of the N71 between the Bandon Road roundabout and the Ballinhassig interchange closes.

The first full closure is due to take place from 8pm on Friday, August 11, until 6am on Monday, August 14. The road will close again from 8pm on Friday August 18 until 6am on Monday August 21. The closure is to facilitate the installation of a large drainage culvert near the viaduct under the N71.

A Garda spokesman said the road will be completely closed for the full duration of both periods because of heavy excavation and restricted working space. The works are expected to continue 24 hours a day for the duration of the closures.

Traffic from the west will be directed off the N71 towards the R613 through Ballinhassig and on to the R600 at Fivemile, then left, via the airport roundabout, towards junction six on the N40 South Ring Rd, the Kinsale Rd roundabout.

Traffic from the city and Ballincollig will be diverted along the N40 South Ring Rd to the Kinsale Rd roundabout, onto the airport road towards Fivemile, and then right onto the R613 through Ballinhassig to the R613 junction with the N71, where motorists will rejoin the N71.

Advance information signs were erected on the approach roads last night.

Meanwhile, improvement works are due to get under way on the northern parapet of the Sarsfield Rd overbridge on the N40 next week.

One of the three eastbound lanes near the overbridge will be closed as part of traffic arrangements which will be put in place overnight on Monday, and which will remain until after the bank holiday weekend.