Denis Naughten: Strangers snatch children online

Strangers are snatching our children by their fingertips, not on roadsides, Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has warned.

“A recent high-profile case concerning a Canadian man who has been jailed for grooming an Irish teenager online for sex is an example of the real dangers that exist,” Mr Naughten told a Child Safety Summit in Facebook’s Dublin headquarters.

“It’s not like a stranger pulling up in a car offering a lift — this was the main concern of our parents growing up — that we would be snatched by a stranger.

“Now, strangers are snatching our children by their fingertips in the virtual world of computers, not cars.”

Google and Facebook joined forces yesterday to host a large think shop on child online safety.

The two-day Child Safety Summit brought together more than 160 organisations.

“With over 160 child safety NGOs, experts and government officials attending from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, this summit provides us with a chance to discuss and share best practices about how to keep children safe online, involve parents and maximise the opportunities the internet and connectivity can bring,” said Anne Rooney, Google’s Ireland public policy manager.

Julie de Bailliencourt, head of safety policy EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) at Facebook said the social media organisation has just launched tools to stop the further sharing of intimate images that have been passed around on Facebook without a person’s consent.

“We are bringing child safety NGOs, academics, policy makers, and industry experts from over 35 countries together to discuss and share best practices about how to keep children safe online,” said Ms de Bailliencourt.

“We have developed policies, tools and educational programmes to help people stay safe on Facebook. Last month we launched new tools to remove and stop further sharing of intimate images shared on Facebook without people’s permission.”

The think-in, where various child safety expert groups share information, is integral to the development of these policies.

“Getting feedback from safety experts from all over the world is critical for us in continuing to build a safe community and prevent harm, one of our five areas of focus as we help build a global community,” Ms de Bailliencourt said.