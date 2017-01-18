Home»Today's Stories

Deadly drug may be circulating in Cork

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

The HSE has warned that a potentially deadly new designer drug may be in circulation in Cork City.

The public health warning came after tests on a powder recovered by gardaí investigating the suspected drug- related death of a teenager confirmed the drug U-47700, which is known on the streets as pinky, pink, or U4.

It may be in circulation in the city in white powder form and resembles cocaine.

The super-strong synthetic drug has been linked to up to 90 deaths in the US in the last nine months, including two 13-year-olds in Utah, as well as deaths in Europe.

READ NEXT HSE apologises to widow over paramedic’s death

It hit the headlines after the death of the singer Prince, who took a cocktail of drugs which included U-47700 and fentanyl. It is almost eight times more potent than heroin.

It was added to the list of schedule 1 drugs in the US last November, but can still be bought easily online from underground or street labs, many of which are in China.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday on the body of Michael Cornacchia, 16, following his death on the southside of Cork on Monday but gardaí said it will be some time before the results of toxicology tests can confirm cause of death.

The HSE advises against taking illegal drugs, but said if people decide to take such substances, they should be aware there is no quality control, and they should take certain harm-reduction measures.

“There is no way of telling what is in a powder or pill just by looking at it. It may look like the drug you want to purchase but it may well be something else,” said a HSE public health expert.

  • You can get information by contacting the confidential HSE Drugs and Alcohol Helpline at freephone 1800 459 459 or online at drugs.ie.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS drugs

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Homeless family launch challenge to return to hotel

Gardaí rule out link between two drug deaths days apart

Man who ‘shaped up to fight gardaí’ is spared jail

No respite for family whose sons have autism


Breaking Stories

Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin man

Two children knocked down in Antrim 'in critical condition'

Number of homeowners taken off tracker mortgages could be 'twice as high' than expected

HSE issues public health warning for drug users in Cork city

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Dennis Quaid braves the elements to join Fortitude

Taking a closer look at Ireland's buzzards

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 