Cyclist in her 60s killed in collision with tractor

A woman in her 60s has died following a collision involving her bicycle and a tractor yesterday afternoon in Co Cork.

The woman has been named locally as Annette Carlos from Cobh.

Ms Carlos is the 11th cyclist to be killed on Irish roads in 2017, compared to 10 in all of 2016.

The collision occurred on the N28 Cork /Ringaskiddy Road between the Shannon Park roundabout and Shanbally yesterday at around 1pm.

Ms Carlos’ body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination and the scene was sealed off, with traffic diversions in place to facilitate a forensic collision investigation.

She is the third cyclist to die on Cork roads this year, and the second cyclist to die in 2017 following a collision with a tractor.

Robin Ball, aged 62, died following an incident with a car on April 21 at Lissanoohig, near Skibbereen.

Donal O’Brien, aged 46, was killed in a collision with a car while cycling on the Ballincollig bypass on May 14. Four days earlier Annette Mannix, aged 48, died after a collision with a tractor in Killarney.

Ms Carlos is the sixth person to be killed in traffic collisions this week, including one crash that claimed three generations of one family.

Seven-year-old Seán Wilson, his mother Marcella, and his grandmother Mary Ann were all killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck at the N17 near Claremorris, Co Mayo, on Monday.

That same day tourists Peggy Sue Adams, 59, from Ohio, and James Baker, 62, from Indiana, were killed when their rental car was struck side-on by a truck on the N20 Cork-Limerick road at the Waterloo junction, north of Cork City.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to yesterday’s collision to contact Angelsea St. Garda Station on 021 4522000.