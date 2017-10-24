Couple brought two young children with them to carry out carjacking

Gardaí are searching for a couple who brought two young children with them as they carried out a planned assault and car theft in Co Meath.

The carjacking occurred after the couple arranged to meet an individual who was selling his car — a 142-reg Mercedes C class — at a graveyard in Dunshaughlin village last Sunday evening.

A Garda spokesman said the victim had advertised his car for sale and arranged to meet with a prospective buyer at the graveyard, which is opposite St Seachnall’s National School.

“At about 6.20pm he pulled up beside the graveyard in a white Mercedes C220 with a 142-D registration facing in the Dublin direction,” said the spokesman.

He said a red Toyota Auris with a 05-D registration pulled in behind him and a man approached towards the passenger seat of the Mercedes.

“This man assaulted the owner of the car and drove the Mercedes off in the Dublin direction,” said the spokesman.

He said the alleged culprit was described as being 5ft 11in height, with short black hair and sallow skin.

“The victim stood in front of the red Toyota and attempted to prevent the female driver from leaving the scene,” he said.

The Garda spokesman said she was described as being in her 30s, of heavy build with long brown hair.

“The woman drove away and the victim was knocked to the ground,” he said. “The victim received minor injuries.”

The spokesman said the woman drove off in the same direction as the Mercedes.

“It is believed that the woman had two children in the car at the time,” he said.

“One of these children is believed to be about seven years of age.”

Gardaí said earlier that evening, between 4.30pm and 6.15pm, number plates bearing 05-D were taken from a car parked at the Old Forge housing estate, a short distance away.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who was near the graveyard around the time of the incident, or who was on the Dublin Road, and saw the vehicles, to contact Dunshaughlin Garda Station on 01 8258600.

They also asked people who saw a red Toyota Auris with a couple, and who may have had two young children with them, at the Old Forge estate to contact them.