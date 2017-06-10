Home»Today's Stories

Councillors in Kerry ‘astonished’ at wind turbine proximity to homes

Saturday, June 10, 2017
Anne Lucey

No provision has been made in planning laws, in Kerry, for a minimum distance of the erection of huge wind turbines from family homes.

Some county councillors said they were “astonished” that 150m-high turbines were being located 500m from residences. Councillors are demanding that large turbines, compared to the height of Dublin’s Spire, should be a minimum distance of 10 times their height, or at least 1.2km, from homes.

Controversy has raged in Kerry in recent months with wind turbine construction now continuing in populated lowland areas, especially along the Wild Atlantic Way tourist route.

Amid a controversial proposed energy project in the heart of Sliabh Luachra, county councillors were told at a meeting of the Killarney Municipal District that there were no ‘minimum distance’ regulations.

Telecommunication masts are governed by a 1km rule but no provision is in place in the County Development Plan for the erection of wind turbines.

Councillor Donal Grady said the lack of regulation is extraordinary and he had witnessed people crying over the inconvenience and noise of turbines near their homes.

The community in Sliabh Luachra, meanwhile, is calling for a minimum 2km distance from family homes.

A region bordering Cork, Kerry, and Limerick, it is a designated area of cultural and heritage importance.

Locals have mobilised against plans for what they describe as “monstrous” turbines of 150m height along an 8km stretch through seven townlands in the heart of a music and cultural homeland.

Silver Birch Renewables Ltd, based at the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee, had sought planning for 14 turbines between Ballydesmond and Gneeveguilla.

Objectors say houses on the Cork side of Ballydesmond will suffer as much as on the Kerry side.

The application was lodged in April but was recently turned down by Kerry County Council.

Shaun O’Rourke, whose home is 500m from one of the proposed turbines, said in the event of an appeal by Silver Birch, a Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group is continuing to organise meetings in homes and local halls, in the townlands of Toreenagarriv, Ballynahulla, Reaboy, Barna, Knocknageeha, Lisheen, and Reanasup.

Wind farm development is considered by some to be at saturation point in parts in Kerry. In 2015, only half of the 402 turbines granted permission in the Tralee and Listowel area had been constructed. North Kerry councillor Jimmy Moloney said the 2006 national guidelines were for turbines 40m-50m in height, in mountainous areas far from residents.

“Now they are at least 120 metres — the height of the Spire in Dublin — and are coming into densely populated areas,” he noted.

Mr Moloney is to table a motion at the full council, demanding turbines should be a distance of “10 times their height” from homes.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fears grow for missing woman in Cork

‘Friendlier’ garda system needed to report radicalisation fears

Care home resident required treatment in hospital after ingesting latex gloves

Terence MacSwiney wedding gift on public display for first time


Breaking Stories

Ruling on Ireland international's humanist wedding to be appealed

Man dies after serious assault in Co Down

Monaghan farmer accused of importing hallucinogenic drug

Cork busking star Allie Sherlock 'waiting to hear back from The Ellen Show'

Lifestyle

From the closet to the canvas: Acknowledging those living under oppressive sexuality laws

Ask Audrey: Herself is after falling in with a bunch of intellectuals inside in Killorglin

Model behaviour: Plus-size on the runway can still raise eyebrows

Is Ireland becoming more liberal when it comes to sharing our sexual partners?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

    • 4
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 33
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 