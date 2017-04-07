Cork University Hospital biochem lab hampered by staff shortage

The clinical biochemistry department at one of the country’s largest hospitals says it is unable to provide clinical advice or interpretation of test results due to a lack of consultant cover.

In a clinical advisory to GPs, seen by the Irish Examiner, consultant haematologist at Cork University Hospital (CUH), Mary Cahill, said that, as a consequence, they had sought to “voluntarily suspend” accreditation for the department.

Accreditation provides the assurance that organisations are adhering to internationally recognised standards.

Prof Cahill said they are “working with our medical manpower service to rectify this situation and hope to be able to return to providing a clinical advisory service again in the near future”.

In the meantime, she said, patient specimens will “still be processed as before to a high-quality standard and by the same highly trained medical scientists”.

GPs were advised of the difficulties at the laboratory by the HSE earlier this week. The inability to provide a clinical advisory service took effect on March 31.

John Sheehan, a Cork City GP, said that in the short-term the lack of a clinical advisory service will not make a huge difference because GPs rarely need to utilise it.

However, loss of accreditation is potentially a more serious problem, he said.

“It’s a worrying sign,” said Dr Sheehan. “It doesn’t sound encouraging. For instance, you may not have anyone looking at new assays [laboratory tests to find and measure a specific substance]; or it could mean the lab will function without certain key personnel that would be required for accreditation. If they no longer fulfil the accreditation criteria, it means they can’t meet certain standards.”

Despite the staffing problems, Prof Cahill said test results will be available “in the same timeframe as previously and available through normal channels, such as electronic means”.

She said if the interpretation of a laboratory result falls “outside the user’s experience”, then staff should seek any additional necessary information or interpretation “prior to applying a result to patient care”.

“If a laboratory result appears to be discordant with the clinical situation, initial discussion with senior clinical laboratory personnel in biochemistry and/or with the patient’s consultant is warranted,” she said.

The letter to GPs is also signed by Brendan O’Reilly, laboratory manager at CUH.

Last year, the head of the department of clinical biochemistry, consultant clinical biochemist John O’Mullane, retired. A replacement has yet to be appointed.

In 2014, the Irish Examiner reported that CUH had written to GPs saying the hospital could not stand over test results for some patients because of a major IT glitch.