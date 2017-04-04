Cork town lands big haul with world angling contest

The World Youth Coarse Fishing Championships are to be held in Cork this year and will prove a major boost to the local economy as 5,000-plus bed nights are being booked for teams and supporters attending the event.

More than 50 teams of young anglers will take part in the championships which will be held in August at Inniscarra Reservoir, Coachford.

The event is being hosted by the National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland.

Tommy Lawton, who is helping to organise the championships, said in the region of 250 young anglers will be competing in teams coming from as far away as Serbia and Croatia.

He said the event would prove a huge boost for the local economy.

“All the bed and breakfasts in the Coachford and Macroom areas will be booked out. Lee Valley and Blarney golf clubs will also offer accommodation for those taking part and UCC campus will provide space as well,” said Mr Lawton.

He said the Spanish team and followers alone would number 46 people and that since last October, the English team has been a regular visitor to Inniscarra to prepare for the event.

Fishing pegs will be placed along the reservoir and along the Coachford Greenway, a 2.8km linear park and walkway.

Development of that amenity continues and Mr Lawton said a further €150,000 is to be used to upgrade the greenway to help it achieve Sport Ireland National Trails status.

Work on that is expected to start soon with funding awarded from Cork County Council, Rob Allen Engineering, National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland, and Inniscarra Lake Tourism Development Ltd.

For more details of the World Youth Angling Championships see www.ncffi.ie/wyac