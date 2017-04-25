Home»Today's Stories

Cork residents lose bid to appeal against windfarm

Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Ann O’Loughlin

A High Court judge has refused to allow a number of local residents appeal his decision rejecting their challenge to permission for a windfarm development in Co Cork.

The concerns of residents included the environmental impact of the development and noise from the turbines.

They had disputed An Bord Pleanála’s June 2016 permission for a six-turbine windfarm, substation, underground cables, and associated development in the townlands of Derragh, Rathgaskig and Lack Beg at Ballingeary.

The High Court had in 2014 quashed an earlier permission by the Board to Framore Ltd for the development after finding an environmental impact assessment (EIA) of the proposed development had to be considered as part of an overall assessment of how the turbines will be connected to the national power grid.

Rejecting arguments by the board and Framore that the turbines and grid connection were separate projects, the court said an EIA of the 100m turbines could not be considered separately from the grid connection which could involve overhead or underground lines.

Framore had argued that it could not include the grid connection in the EIA for the turbines because proposals had not yet been formulated by ESB Networks for design of such a connection.

Following that High Court decision, Framore revised its planning application to relocate one turbine 50m from its original proposed location to ensure all turbines were a minimum 500m from all residences. The application was also revised to provide for underground cabling between the site substation and the national electricity grid substation near Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

After the board granted permission in 2016 for the revised application, the families challenged that.

In a reserved judgment last January, Mr Justice Brian McGovern dismissed their case. He found the board did what the previous High Court decision required it to do and he also dismissed arguments the EIA carried out by the Board was inadequate.

The residents sought to appeal that decision to the Court of Appeal but, in a judgment yesterday, the judge refused the certificate to allow them appeal. He found they had failed to show his January judgment had raised a point of law of exceptional public importance entitling them to an appeal and also held an appeal was not necessary in the public interest.

The judge said he disagreed there was some uncertainty arising from his finding an adequate EIA had been carried out after the matter was remitted to the board. The fact the applicants disagreed with his finding on the EIA did not mean there was any uncertainty on that issue, he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS wind farm, cork, residents, high court

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Discovery paves way for multiple sclerosis treatments

Kathleen Lynch to contest next election despite ‘bruising’ defeat

Gardaí to seek more terrorism training

Up to two consultants a month quit


Breaking Stories

Poll shows overwhelming opposition to Catholic Church involvement in new maternity hospital

GRA calls for audit on number of assaults on Gardaí

Gardaí search for teenage boy missing since Saturday

British MP says Catholics in the North 'urged direct rule' weeks ago

Lifestyle

Speaking up on mental health to challenge the stigma of schizophrenia

Prine Harry opens up about pain following his mother's death

Vandalism of landscape and natural history

5 things to do this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 