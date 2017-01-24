Cork Council launches new online portal to provide access to various services

People will be able to report potholes, cracked footpaths, and faulty playground equipment and get their dog licences online on a new portal launched by Cork County Council.

The public can now access 45 different services online, and council officials say more will be added in the coming months.

Cork county is the first local authority in the country to launch such a comprehensive range of online services and comes after the council surveyed more than 3,000 members of the public to gauge they wanted.

The council is also to update its website in the coming weeks to make it more user-friendly.

Details of the new online services, of which there are more than 40, were announced at a special function in County Hall yesterday.

The ‘Your Council’ online service will also include planning inquiries, recruitment and environmental reporting.

People reporting issues will also be able to see online how they are being handled by officials.

“This is a recognition and a response to the people we serve,” said council chief executive Tim Lucey.

“This is a 24-hour service that will complement the existing range of options available to contact us.

“Your Council is quick, easy to use, and efficient and is a key development in our plan to deliver further digital services as part of our customer enhancement programme.

“That is what we are about and what we want to provide.”

Mr Lucey added that the service also offers map-based submissions, facilitating even greater efficiencies in both processing and responding to customers with an additional ability to track a specific query.

Mayor of County Cork Cllr Seamus McGrath said the portal is already operational and the council “will listen to feedback on it from customers”.

He said it was a modern, adaptable system that can be accessed by desktop computer, tablets and smartphones.

There is also an ability on the portal to simply ask a question.

“This will cater to the needs of our customers but in a complimentary fashion as we are still available via telephone, email, and letter,” said Mr McGrath.

“We will engage with the citizens of Cork in the manner that is most convenient to them, however that may be.”

The portal is available on the website for Cork County Council at www.corkcoco.ie by clicking on the ‘Your Council’ tab. Alternatively, the public can visit the portal at www.yourcouncil.ie