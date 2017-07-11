Cork CIty Council backs housing plans

A sheltered housing scheme for downsizing over-60s was among four social housing projects approved for Cork City last night.

City councillors sanctioned Part 8 planning for the schemes at sites in Mahon, Farranree, Tramore Rd, and Woods St, close to Washington St.

The 30-unit sheltered housing development, which will be built on a site at the Ballinsheen Rd in Mahon, will feature a mix of 30 one- and two-bedroom homes.

Cork City Council said while the development will be primarily aimed at those over 60 considering downsizing from larger council-owned homes, thereby freeing up larger council homes to families on the housing waiting lists, it will also be open to private home owners, where the council can acquire private homes subject to eligibility criteria.

The development will be managed by an approved housing body and a caretaker will live on site.

“Downsizing will work if people are offered the option in their own community. These projects are vital right across the city,” said Fianna Fáil’s Terry Shannon.

Councillors also approved the construction of three new social homes and refurbishment of a fourth home on a site at the Tramore Rd after officials agreed to provide netting to neighbouring Ballyphehane GAA club to protect pedestrians from being struck by footballs.

A five-house project was sanctioned for Farranferris Crescent in Farranree, and a four-storey scheme, to include 16 units, was sanctioned for Woods St.

Fine Gael’s John Buttimer said the city should use this scheme to promote ‘car-free city living’.

But Fianna Fáil’s Sean Martin said while government funding was welcome, it was six years too late.

The city’s head of housing, Valerie O’Sullivan, hailed the delivery of the projects and praised key housing official Brian Geaney for “getting things done”.