Controversial bus lane retained for route revamp

A controversial bus lane has been retained as part of a €4m upgrade plan for one of Cork City’s busiest access routes, despite pleas from residents to scrap it.

Calls to install traffic lights at a “death-trap” junction on the strategic transport corridor will be “further analysed” after residents described making a right-turn from Wilton Gardens onto Wilton Rd as a “life-threatening” scenario.

It follows a vote by city councillors to proceed with a Part 8 planning process for the Wilton corridor realignment and renewal project.

Wilton Rd, close to Cork University Hospital, the Bon Secours Hospital, UCC, and CIT, is one of the city’s busiest access routes, handling up to 8m vehicle movements a year.

The project will see a raft of upgrades along Sarsfield Rd and Wilton Rd to Dennehy’s Cross and Victoria Cross.

They include the widening, realignment, and improvement of Dennehy’s Cross junction, provision of table-top pedestrian ramps at the entrance to a number of housing estates, upgrade of traffic signals and bus stops with real-time passenger information systems, and footpath, public lighting, and pedestrian crossing improvements.

“Construction will be phased over the next few years subject to the approval of finances,” said a spokesman.

Six submissions were received as part of the public consultation process, including several from residents who called for the scrapping of the existing inbound bus lane on Wilton Rd.

They cited Garda statistics which show there have been over 100 serious accidents in the area since the lane was installed in 2003.

Other submissions called for the bus lane to be moved away from residential homes and for improvements to road markings. Another called for the development of an outbound cycle lane.

In a report to council, officials said the inbound bus lane will be retained as it provides a significant benefit to public transport users, in turn, reducing congestion.

Officials said an outbound bike lane couldn’t be provided without significant land acquisition or alteration to existing traffic lanes, and that the bus lane couldn’t be moved from homes on the western side without compromising the footpath on the opposite side.

They also said modifications to Dennehy’s Cross will reduce congestion, which should enable easier access by residents of Wilton Gardens to their estate. They did pledge to consider the introduction of a signalised junction here.

Signage and road linings will be designed to positively influence good driver behaviour, and low noise-generating surfacing will be used.

Engineers, meanwhile, said the designs will undergo independent road safety audits and that the views of all stakeholders will be considered to “the greatest possible extent” throughout all stages of the project.