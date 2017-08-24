Home»Today's Stories

‘Community’ wind farm plans abandoned in Waterford

Thursday, August 24, 2017
Michael Clifford

The construction of a controversial “community” wind farm in Co Waterford has been abandoned, on foot of new guidelines for wind energy, issued last June.

The proposed development, by a company of local interests, had met major opposition.

It had caused divisions in the mid-Waterford area around the villages of Ballylaneen, Stradbally, and Bunmahon. Both sides accused each other of “intimidatory tactics” to win local support.

Plans for an 11-turbine farm, reported last month in the Irish Examiner, had been at an advanced stage, but opposition was stepped up in recent months. A public meeting in July, organised by the project’s development company, did not receive a favourable reception.

The company, BSB Energy, issued a statement this week: “In view of the feedback from the consultation process, the local campaign of opposition, the lack of local support, the committee is advising that the current wind farm proposal will not be proceeding any further. The current project is also not compliant given the proposed changes in the planning guidelines.”

The change in guidelines that affected the proposal was the “set-back” distance between turbines and residences, which must be at least four times the span of the blade on the turbine. The project had been designed according to old guidelines. To proceed under the new guidelines would have meant eliminating some turbines, making the project unviable.

BSB Energy director and local businessman Paddy Power said he would have continued if the guidelines had not changed. “They (opposition) wouldn’t have stopped me,” he said.

“They were willing to say anything and do anything to get their way, but they wouldn’t have stopped it going ahead.

“We had originally planned for 34 turbines but we came down to 11 but some wouldn’t have made it with the new guidelines and it wouldn’t have been viable”.

Fiona Keane of the Mahon Valley Against Turbines group said they were relieved the project wasn’t going ahead. “The last few months have been a real eye-opener in relation to how inappropriate projects could easily be pushed through planning in order to satisfy a few developers,” she said.

“We were lucky, we stopped this with people power. Not all communities have been successful.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS wind farm, waterford

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

New statutory wind farm design guide expected in early 2018

More in this Section

Rose of Tralee Festival boss reveals plans for permanent dome

60,000 may get Spanish property refunds

900 groups to fight Cork City expansion

Man badly burnt after getting stuck against radiator


Breaking Stories

Gardaí appeal for information on missing 17-year-old girl

Gardaí investigating charity shop burglary in Longford

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €8.8m

Three charged following €400,000 drug seizure

Lifestyle

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

Detroit's racist themes are sadly relevant to this day

#Hashtag10: Important Irish hashtags of the last 10 years

Friendship is taken as read when you're part of a book club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 