Coding co-operation wins at Eir Junior Spider awards

Technology whizzkids from Cork were among the big winners at this year’s Eir Junior Spider Awards.

The awards, now in their ninth year, recognise and reward students aged four to 19 for the innovative ways they use the internet, especially in the areas of website coding, development and design.

The awards are now a staple in the calendars of schools and CoderDojo clubs across the country, all of which strive to make the shortlist and claim the top prize.

As with previous years, the awards aim to provide a springboard for students who wish to pursue a career in this sector by providing access to influential business executives from a range of sectors across business.

This year’s grand prize winner in the Tera Spider (16-19 years) section was Davis College in Mallow for Vimmy: The Educational Virtual Machine.

The website was created by 17-year-old Oisín Canty and allows users to share and trade code as well as learn how to make their own code. Users can also run that same code and share projects with other people.

The other grand prize winners were St Mary’s Boys National School in Dublin, which took the Mega Spider (4-12 years) for its CodeMaker Buddy and Coder-dojo, and Grand Canal Quay in Dublin, which took the Giga Spider (13-15 years) for its project Spright.io.

One of the big winners at the awards, which were presented at a ceremony in Croke Park, was Coláiste Muire from Cobh, which was shortlisted for a record 13 awards, taking home three.

These were for Best Concept with the InspireYourselfWithSport project in the Giga Spider section; Best Individual Project for the Experience is the Best Teacher project; and Best Transition year project for Ballynacrusha Beef in the Tera section.

Head of sponsorship at Eir and chair of the judging panel John Anslow said the standard at the awards was “mindblowing”.

“This has been another great year for the awards,” he said.

“The level of talent in schools across Ireland is mindblowing and it’s such a pleasure to witness first-hand the creativity, passion, ingenuity, and genius of our students. In addition to congratulating all of the winners I would also like to say well done to all those schools shortlisted.”