CIT ‘crow’ scare over after jackdaw rescue

A campus “crow scare” is over after animal welfare inspectors rescued a baby jackdaw.

The Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) swooped on Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) yesterday in the wake of a spate of suspected crow attacks on college grounds in recent days.

Up to 20 people reported being attacked by crows near the staff car park. Two people needed medical treatment, including tetanus jabs, after the aerial assaults.

College authorities requested the assistance of the CSPCA, who arrived on site yesterday.

CSPCA spokesman Vincent Cashman said they found a baby jackdaw on the ground near trees close to the car park where the attacks had occurred.

He said bird, who they have christened Jack, had either fallen from its nest or had been pushed out by his siblings.

“When on the ground its parents were continuing to feed it but also defend and protect it from anything that got too close, including humans,” he said.

“They were doing exactly what any other parent, human or animal, would do in the same circumstances.”

He said they tried to find the nest, in the hope of returning the little bird to its next.

“As the nest could not be located, Jack will now be fostered and will do quite well for itself and we are glad to report that calm has now been restored to our fair city,” said Mr Cashman.

Earlier, one victim spoke about his ordeal but insisted that it would take a lot more than an angry bird to ruffle his feathers.

CIT staff member, Aidan O’Flaherty, said he was returning to his car in the staff car park on Monday when he felt a “fair bang” on his head.

“It wasn’t like a brush of a feather. I thought it was a branch of a tree coming down on me,” he said.

“I never experienced anything like it and couldn’t understand what happened. I got a few scratches and he drew blood but I didn’t get medical treatment. It did hurt. It was quite vicious. To a child, or an elderly person, it could have been an awful lot worse. I just happened to be in the wrong place, at the wrong time, I suppose.”

A CIT spokesperson said they are delighted the issue has been resolved ahead of the Cork Primary School Sports event at the CIT athletics track tomorrow, which will be attended by thousands of children.