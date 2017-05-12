Home»Today's Stories

Check out this poem written for Freedom of Cork recipient Ronan O'Gara

Friday, May 12, 2017
Irish Examiner digital staff

Poet Thomas McCarthy celebrated Ronan O’Gara with a specially commissioned poem recognising his prowess as an outhalf, referencing his record 2,625 points total with Munster. 

Two thousand six hundred and twenty-five

By Thomas McCarthy

It’s sixty-one years, and counting. George Hook, can they do it?

Remember how wildly your mind can get carried away

When you are place-kicking over and over, and Mr Kidney

Looking on? The Pres grounds must seem just like yesterday

And the world must be forever young. If you could see

How you carried all the yearnings of others, all the young

Hopes, all the dreams of glory on a rain-drenched field,

You would be over-whelmed with doubt. But some strong

Fibre has held you together and incessant rain yields

To you as you place the ball. You are forever banging at

The windows of your parents’ house because Donal Lenihan

Has made a late-night Lions’ call. There is always a Duncan

McRae wanting to punch you, but there are other days,

The final kick, the Grand Slam. You have a gift without limits,

O’Gara; you’ve given much more than a final twenty minutes.

