Check out this poem written for Freedom of Cork recipient Ronan O'Gara

Poet Thomas McCarthy celebrated Ronan O’Gara with a specially commissioned poem recognising his prowess as an outhalf, referencing his record 2,625 points total with Munster.
Two thousand six hundred and twenty-five
It’s sixty-one years, and counting. George Hook, can they do it?
Remember how wildly your mind can get carried away
When you are place-kicking over and over, and Mr Kidney
Looking on? The Pres grounds must seem just like yesterday
And the world must be forever young. If you could see
How you carried all the yearnings of others, all the young
Hopes, all the dreams of glory on a rain-drenched field,
You would be over-whelmed with doubt. But some strong
Fibre has held you together and incessant rain yields
To you as you place the ball. You are forever banging at
The windows of your parents’ house because Donal Lenihan
Has made a late-night Lions’ call. There is always a Duncan
McRae wanting to punch you, but there are other days,
The final kick, the Grand Slam. You have a gift without limits,
O’Gara; you’ve given much more than a final twenty minutes.
