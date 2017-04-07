Census 2016: Population of Cork rises 4.6%

The population of Cork rose by 4.6% in the five years between 2011 and 2016, according to the census results released by the Central Statistics Office yesterday.

From a total of 542,868 residents, results show 125,657 live in Cork City and 417,211 in the rest of the county.

The CSO also provided statistics reflecting life in both city and county.

From the overall total, 274,193 are recorded as female compared to 268,675 male.

More than one in ten (10.4%) say they have no religion, with rates higher in the city (15%) than in the county (9.1%).

The average age in Cork is 37.5 years — up from 36.4 at the time of the last census. However, the average age is higher in the city (39.1) than in the county (37.1).

Just over a quarter of the 195,853 households are in the city, with 146,442 in Cork county.

Households in the county are on average larger than the city: There are 2.8 people per county household compared to 2.4 in the city.

Overall, detached houses are the most common types of dwelling in Cork (44.5% of all households in Cork), though terraced houses are more typical in the city (37.1%).

The census recorded a total of 2,150 Irish Travellers residing in Cork in April 2016, up 15.3% since 2011.

There was a 15.4% increase in the number of dwellings with broadband between 2011 and 2016. At the time the census was taken, 138,001 dwellings in Cork had broadband.

However, 15,306 dwellings had non-broadband internet access, an increase of 7.9%, while the number of dwellings with no internet access reduced by 26.2% to 36,556.

There were 224,139 recorded Irish speakers, up slightly from the 224,102 recorded in April 2011.

Among those, just 7,164 spoke Irish daily outside the education system and 14,258 spoke the language weekly.

The number of divorced or separated people in Cork stood at 24,084 in April 2016, a rate of 4.4%, compared to the national rate of 4.7%.

When the figures are used to calculate the rate of marriage breakdown — the number of separated and divorced people as a proportion of those who were ever married — Cork City has the highest rate in the country.

The marital breakdown rate nationally stands at 10%, but Cork City is higher at 11.9%, compared to 11.8% and 11.7% in Galway City and Dublin City, respectively.