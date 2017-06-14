Home»Today's Stories

Carlsberg was top tackler of ad rules in Euros

Wednesday, June 14, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

With probably one of the best-known brand slogans in the world, it is unsurprising Carlsberg proved wiliest at circumventing local regulations designed to protect children from alcohol advertising during Euro 2016.

A study entitled Foul Play: Alcohol Marketing During UEFA Euro 2016 shows the drinks industry paid little heed to the spirit of the law governing alcohol advertising, which in France, where the tournament was played, includes a ban on TV advertising.

Alcohol producers got around the regulations using “alibi marketing” — indirect brand references rather than the product name. Carlsberg used “Probably the best in the world” on electronic pitch-side advertising and was the most featured brand during the tournament.

Overall, researchers at the Institute for Social Marketing, University of Stirling, found more than 100 alcohol marketing references per televised match programme here, in Britain, and in France.

Responding to the findings, Bobby Smyth, consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist and board member of Alcohol Action Ireland, called again for a renewed government commitment to completing all stages of the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill, which contains measures to control and restrict alcohol marketing.

Dr Smyth said the Foul Play study shows the drinks industry “has absolute disregard for the spirit of the law, and demonstrates the need for a firm set of measures to restrict alcohol marketing, which are not only prescriptive but sufficiently robust to avoid ‘foul play’ evident in the findings of this report”.

There is “a significant volume of evidence that exposure to alcohol marketing increases the likelihood that children will start to consume alcohol, and drink more, if they already do so”, he said: “Evidence shows that in Ireland this year alone, 60,000 children will likely commence their drinking careers.”

Progress on attempting to reduce alcohol consumption in Ireland via the bill has been extremely slow. The bill was approved by Government in December 2015 and has only now completed second stage in the Seanad. It has faced ardent opposition from the drinks industry.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Carlsberg, adveertising

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cabinet to mull laws on online bugging

New Garda IT system for suspect fiscal deals

Garda HR boss quits police ethics committee in row over ‘crime’ letter

Páirc strife: Delay could cost local economy up to €25m


Breaking Stories

Man pulled from River Liffey

Women claim no doctor present for ‘botox-like’ treatment

Nine women travelled to the UK for an abortion every day last year

Homeless Carlow woman continues sleep-out protest at council offices

Lifestyle

Dear Dad: Irish sons write letters to the 'auld fella' for Father's Day

The hard work of making acting fun

Making Cents: Never too early to make children savvy savers

Three dads discuss how almost losing a child impacted them as fathers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 10, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 