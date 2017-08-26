Canadian ambassador thinks his Irish residence is haunted

There are allegedly paranormal activities occurring at the Canadian ambassador’s residence in Ireland.

The Canadian ambassador to Ireland, Kevin Vickers, has been reported as saying he heard strange noises on more than one occasion at his Dublin residence.

“Ghosts. I never believed in ghosts. Until I arrived here,” said Mr Vickers on his Facebook account, where he has almost 5,000 friends.

The incidents included the sound of a heavy chain falling on the ground, as well footsteps on the stairs.

“I was sitting watching TV when all of a sudden I heard a heavy chain fall on the floor in the dining room,” he wrote.

“I immediately went there and there was nothing on the floor,” said Mr Vickers.

The residence, which is called Glanmire, is located in Ranelagh, Dublin and was temporarily home to Irish revolutionary Pádraig Pearse.

“A couple of weeks ago laying in my bed, I heard heavy footsteps coming up the stairs. And I could hear laboured breathing. I immediately went out to the hallway and nothing was there,” he wrote on Facebook.

It was also reported that a staff member of the house was afraid to go upstairs in the property because of the alleged paranormal activity.

Mr Vickers suggested that it could be Pearse who is haunting the property.

“I wonder if it is he [Pearse] who walks the hallways of this residence,” wrote Mr Vickers.

A Canadian news outlet that reported the hauntings said the ambassador declined an interview request; therefore, it was unable to ascertain when the noises started occurring.

Mr Vickers also stated that if there was any doubting of his observations then people could come for themselves to hear the noises first hand.

“If anyone doubts the validity of this story, you are welcome to come and stay a night or two here. Just now I heard an unusual bang downstairs,” he wrote.

The Irish Examiner asked the embassy for clarity on the report. A spokeswoman said that no comment was available at this time.

The ambassador, whose relatives are descendants of Cork emigrants, was appointed to Ireland in January 2015 and made headlines here in May 2016.

A former Sergeant at Arms and former Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), he tackled a protester at a commemoration marking the deaths of British soldiers in the Easter Rising.