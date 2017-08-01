Home»Today's Stories

Calls to extend nicotine replacement therapy

Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Joe Leogue

The Irish Pharmacy Union has lobbied the Government to make nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) available to medical-card holders who want to quit smoking.

Citing a Hiqa report from earlier this year, IPU made a submission to Health Minister Simon Harris in which it said smoking prevalence is highest and successful quit attempts are lowest for smokers in the lowest socio-economic groups.

If it is implemented, the proposal would enable people who hold medical cards to access NRT without prescription under their existing General Medical Services (GMS) eligibility.

“The evidence suggests that medical-card holders are likely to need support to successfully quit smoking,” said IPU president Daragh Connolly.

“This is a scheme that can be easily and quickly implemented as, from a professional perspective, no further training for pharmacists is required. Pharmacists have been safely providing a smoking cessation service to private patients since 2014.

“The IPU believes that there should not be barriers on GMS patients accessing smoking cessation services or any other service from their pharmacist. Therefore, we particularly advocate for the rollout of this service as an after-hours service, as these are times of particular vulnerability for smokers.”

The IPU said the Department of Health’s 2015 Healthy Ireland Survey found that more than one in five (22.7%) people smoke.

“Research shows that consumers and patients visit their pharmacies far more frequently than any other part of the healthcare system, with 85m visits to pharmacies each year, making pharmacists the most accessible healthcare providers and the ideal healthcare professionals to offer a smoking cessation service,” said Mr Connelly.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS haelth, nicotine

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Legal review set to address social media threat to trials

Micheál Martin urges review of Cork flood plan

X Factor finalist Mary Byrne among the contestants on Celebrity Operation Transformation

Fianna Fail TDs worry over talk of Fine Gael coalition


Breaking Stories

Up to 10,000 residents affected after another major water pipe bursts

FF Councillor criticises upmarket restaurant's 'rattle in a pram' approach to Galway Races

Proposed Cork bylaws would allow staff to remove graveside mementoes and flowers

Consumer protection body to investigate complaint made against Cork restaurant Rachel's

Lifestyle

Long and winding road leads back home

The flotsam and jetsam of the artistic life

Making Cents: Students under pressure for digs but don’t rush in

Apps that help you get to sleep

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 29, 2017

    • 7
    • 18
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 