Home»Today's Stories

Call for hate crime laws after anti-Islam graffiti in Dublin

Wednesday, June 28, 2017
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Irish Examiner Reporter

A leading Muslim figure has called for hate crime legislation after Islamophobic graffiti was sprayed at a park and a bus stop in Tallaght, south Dublin.

Gardaí said they were taking the matter seriously and are conducting an investigation.

The graffiti, saying “Fuck Islam”, was sprayed in multiple locations at Sean Walsh Memorial Park, as well as at bus stops near The Square shopping centre over Sunday night. It was reported online by the Tallaght Echo newspaper.

South Dublin County Council yesterday said it had removed up to 15 items of graffiti.

Ali Selim, a theologian and senior member of the Islamic Cultural Centre, said people rang him on Monday morning about it.

“Some Muslims contacted me and said they had seen the graffiti,” said Dr Selim. “They found it very offensive and it really upset them.”

He said he believed this was an “individual incident” and that it was “not a common trend” in Ireland.

“The person who acted in this way is ignorant about the situation in Ireland,” said Dr Selim. “But while this person is ignorant, he is not the only one to blame.”

He said that people in the media need to reflect on how they are reporting on terrorism and Islam.

“Stereotyping is not fair, it divides and broadens the base of confrontation,” said Dr Selim.

He said he had always paid tribute to how gardaí handle racist incidents.

“Gardaí do not tolerate racism of this nature; they act promptly,” he said.

“Ireland should have hate crime legislation. If we had it, if an individual thinks in this way, he will at least think twice.

“Imagine if this person was writing this and a Muslim person was passing, and one got angry? You might have a different story.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Dublin, graffiti, crime, anti-Islam

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Summonses over failure to fill out census form

Family plan Dáil protest over death of man in ambulance transfer

Crete drowning victim Laura had just finished her Junior Cert exams

Family among 12 homeless after fire in Cork City apartments


Breaking Stories

Dublin and Cork Airports to ban planned anti-abortion protests

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pub owner loses sight in eye after attack

Pat Hickey: Shane Ross 'was afraid he was going to be arrested as well'

Petition to add 30 minutes to Junior Cert paper before Oireachtas committee today

Lifestyle

Hand of Fate: Have faith in the hand you are dealt

Sean O’Hagan returns to 'cosmopolitan' Cork

Nude dating show Naked Attraction will see singletons revealing a lot about themselves

'Everybody cheats on everybody': Technology and its impact on human behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 