Bus Eireann: Leo Varadkar suggests allowing firm to fold

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar has suggested the Government may allow Bus Éireann to fold, saying while it is not the Coalition’s “preferred option”, the reality is there are “more and more private” transport firms in Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s News at One programme as unofficial secondary strikes in Dublin brought the capital to a stand-still, Mr Varadkar increased pressure on management and unions to resolve the dispute.

While emphasising Bus Éireann has “an important role in the future”, he said if the public company folds then private firms will fill the gap: “It’s not our preferred option, but needless to say over time there will be more and more private provision in public transport. There are lots of private firms operating buses today, but that’s not our preferred option. We would like Bus Éireann to be a successful public company, we would like it to be doing so well that it tenders for contracts in other countries, for example.”

The comment came as Transport Minister Shane Ross insisted he will not be “intimidated” into intervening in the dispute. He said yesterday’s wildcat strikes were “absolutely appalling” and were treated by the public with “absolute disgust”.

However, he was heavily criticised by opposition parties with Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald saying “you’d be forgiven for thinking that actually Minister Shane Ross has himself been on strike” due to his refusal to intervene.

Fianna Fáil transport spokesman, Robert Troy, similarly criticised Mr Ross, while Solidarity-PBP TD Bríd Smith expressed support for the protests.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar twice suggested yesterday Mr Ross should consider putting in place a facilitator to address the Bus Éireann stand-off on condition the strikes are called off. In a media doorstep and during the RTÉ interview, he noted the move previously worked when he was transport minister in 2013, and could potentially be used again.