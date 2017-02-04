Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman get go-ahead to revamp home

Former Ireland rugby player Brian O’Driscoll and actress Amy Huberman have received the go-ahead to revamp their new €1.8m family home in south Dublin.

The pair had last year purchased a Victorian property on Palmerston Road in Rathmines.

With only days to spare, they successfully applied for an extension to the five-year planning permission attached to the property.

Planning permission had expired at the end of October last but the selling agents did not take into account 45 days credit for Christmas holidays over the five years.

This resulted in the planning permission expiring on December 11.

Dublin City Council granted an extension until December 2021.

It is likely to give the couple more than sufficient time to transform the house, currently split into three flats, into a family home for themselves and their young children.

The planner in the case had recommended the extension of planning after being satisfied there were considerations of a commercial, economic or technical nature beyond the control of the applicants which substantially militated against the commencement of the works.

The couple can now proceed to call in the builders to restore the house to a family residence with high ceilings, large sash-bay windows and traditional fireplaces.

The plan also includes the complete restoration and extension of the main roof.

The €1.8m that the couple paid for the home is less than half the €4.3m previous owners paid for the home in 2006.

Mr O’Driscoll and Ms Huberman are flying high in their careers of punditry and acting while they also have sponsorship deals.