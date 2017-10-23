Home»Today's Stories

Board of National Paediatric Hospital rejects criticism over fire safety

Monday, October 23, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

Management at the National Paediatric Hospital has rejected criticism over its fire safety measures after reports that it sought a derogation from some conditions.

The Sunday Times reported that the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board had lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála, seeking to be relieved of Dublin City Council’s requirements relating to a water-sprinkler system in the planned atrium during the construction phase of the €1bn project.

It was reported that the project had been granted a fire certificate subject to four conditions last May, but a month later the hospital board had sought to have all bar one of those overturned.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board defended the fire safety design measures.

It said: “The safety of children attending the new children’s hospital, and that of their parents and visitors, together with hospital staff and the wider community, is the primary concern for all those involved in this project.

“The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board held extensive consultations with the Dublin City Council Fire Brigade in preparation for the application of the Fire Safety Certificate for the new children’s hospital, and we are confident that the fire safety design measures we have proposed are both compliant with, and indeed exceed, current regulations and standards.

“The provision of fire sprinkler protection planned for the new children’s hospital will exceed the number that is set out within the fire safety regulation legislation.

“A statutory process is under way in relation to a number of conditions relating to the Fire Safety Certificate. A decision is expected from An Bord Pleanála by year end and the NPHDB will comply with any fire safety requirements associated with ABP’s decision.”


