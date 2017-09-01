Bishops: Priests who are fathers ‘should face up to duty’

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has published “principles of responsibility” for priests who father children while in ministry.

The guidelines were produced following discussions with Galway-based psychotherapist, Vincent Doyle of Coping International and Doyle Psychotherapy, whose late father was a priest.

The bishops said that while priests, upon ordination, promise to live a life of celibacy, “if, contrary to this obligation, a priest fathers a child, the wellbeing of his child should be his first consideration”.

The principles state that the birth of a child to a couple brings into being a unique person and that both parents have a “fundamental” right to make their own decisions regarding their care of their newborn child.

The bishops said the priest, as any new father, should face up to his responsibilities — personal, legal, moral and financial — and that his bishop or religious superior “should also direct such a priest in addressing his responsibilities”.

The conference also said certain principles “present themselves” on which the decision of the priest should be made — best interests of the child; dialogue with, and respect for, the mother; dialogue with Church superiors; taking into account civil and canon law. The principles say the mother as the primary caregiver “and as a moral agent in her own right” should be fully involved in the decision.

www.facebook.com/doylepsychotherapy/, www.copinginternational.com