‘As far as I recall, I didn’t do that in there,’ says accused

Friday, February 17, 2017
Liam Heylin

A man charged with the sexual exploitation of a teenage boy at a public toilet at a shopping centre in Co Cork told gardaí, “It is very unfair to blame someone for something one has not done.”

Dahesh Patel, aged 56, of Dillon’s Court, Dillon’s Cross, Cork, appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday for the second day of his trial where he pleaded not guilty to the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor on June 21, 2015.

Asked about visiting the toilet on the day, he said he probably bought drink in the shopping centre that day. He said he had a drink problem and had a naggin of vodka that day. He said, “I cannot remember it. I would say I was there.”

Asked, “What do you remember?” he replied, “Absolutely nothing.”

“You are not saying nothing happened, you are saying you don’t remember?” He replied, “Yes but I still say nothing happened.” He added, “As far as I recall I did not do that in there. I know I did nothing in there.”

“Are you saying he is telling lies?” Patel replied, “I would say, yes.”

He accepted from CCTV that he entered the toilet directly behind the 16-year-old complainant but he said, “I still think nothing happened.”

“You are not saying for definite that nothing happened.

You are saying, ‘I feel nothing happened’, ‘I feel’, or ‘I think’. That indicates you are unsure,” investigators said.

To that question from detectives, Patel replied, “I say no, definitely nothing happened.”

He said the young person was telling lies.

The case before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin and the jury of five women and seven men continues today.

