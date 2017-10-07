Home»Today's Stories

An Post: Che Guevara anniversary stamp approved by Cabinet

Saturday, October 07, 2017
Joe Leogue

A stamp marking the 50th anniversary of the death of Che Guevara received Cabinet approval before it was put on sale, An Post said.

The postal service unveiled the controversial €1 stamp amid criticism on social media from members of the public who argue that the revolutionary’s legacy makes him an inappropriate subject for inclusion on an Irish stamp.

A spokesperson for An Post said the image chosen was part of a stamp programme which is signed off by the Government, which also has approval on the final individual images chosen.

An Post said its stamps are varied and reflect the broad interests of the public. By way of example, it said a stamp commemorating the 100th anniversary of reported apparitions at Fatima will be released shortly.

The image of Che Guevara, a key figure in the Cuban revolution, is an iconic picture by Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick.

“The stamp, designed by Red&Grey, is based on Jim Fitzpatrick’s artwork, which appears on t-shirts, posters, badges, and clothing worldwide and is now rated among the world’s top 10 most iconic images,” An Post said.

The stamp and a special first day cover envelope are available from main post offices, from the stamp counters at Dublin’s GPO, and online at irishstamps.ie.


