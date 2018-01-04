Home»Today's Stories

Alan Kelly rules out Labour leadership bid — for now

Thursday, January 04, 2018
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Labour TD Alan Kelly has ruled out challenging Brendan Howlin for the party’s leadership in the immediate future, but said he does expect to see progress in the polls in the next six months.

Brendan Howlin and Alan Kelly

Speaking to the Irish Examiner amid fresh claims he could seek to remove Mr Howlin in the coming weeks or months due to fears the party is stagnating in the polls, Mr Kelly said there is no chance of this happening.

In November, a number of councillors said they would back a leadership bid from the Tipperary TD.

However, Mr Kelly said he believes he is working well with Mr Howlin and has no plans to remove him from power.

“I wanted to lead Labour ever since I was a young man. I think it’s good to have ambition, I respect people who have it. But I think the party’s turned a corner.

“Brendan and I have been working very closely on the Garda emails and other issues. I think Brendan is one of the most articulate speakers of his generation, and he has been very helpful on the Garda issue in recent months.”

Mr Kelly said that “for me, it’s never been just about my own professional personal ambition”, and that “I’m not the kind of person” who would attempt to oust a colleague.

He said he “expects improvements in the polls in the first or second quarter of the year”, a timescale suggesting the situation may change if there is no boost in Labour support by the summer.

Meanwhile, Mr Kelly said Labour must double its number of TDs before it even considers trying to re-enter government.

He said he wants to become justice minister “to clean up the department” as the job is “suited to the person I am”.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Alan Kelly

Related Articles

Alan Kelly: ‘Labour should stay in opposition unless it doubles seats’

Alan Kelly wants to be justice minister

Labour think-in hears party must start looking to next election

This video from the British Labour campaign group Momentum has caused quite a stir

More in this Section

Terror link probe in deadly Dundalk spree

Minister Denis Naughten links frequent storms to climate change

Gardaí probe possible terror link in fatal Dundalk stabbing

Assault victims waiting years for redress


Breaking Stories

Number of patients queuing for hospital beds falls below 600

Two arrested after €70k cocaine seizure

This is the shop that sold the €38.9m Euromillions ticket

’Scissor Sister’ Linda Mulhall released from prison

Lifestyle

Tower of inspiration for Cork writers

Jarlath’s organ freeman show

Making Cents: Brave new world for your 2018 finances

Dieting fads through the years

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 03, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 25
    • 27
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »