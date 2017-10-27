Airbnb hits out at rent rules

Airbnb has hit out at the Department of Housing’s new guidelines on short-term lettings, calling them “restrictive”.

According to planning laws, changing the use of a property for short-term rentals needs planning permission.

The department has issued a circular to the CEOs of local authorities outlining new criteria when considering these types of applications.

The issue of “potentially significant numbers” of properties being removed from the long-term rental market, was highlighted in the circular.

The “negative impact” this could have on the supply of residential rental accommodation was noted by the department.

“The growing use of online platforms may, if not adequately regulated, facilitate and encourage this trend,” it said.

Airbnb said the new criteria was a move in the wrong direction. The online accommodation platform issued a statement yesterday in response to the department’s guidelines.

“This guidance is a step in the wrong direction towards one of the most restrictive regimes in Europe on how regular people can use their homes,” said an Airbnb spokesperson.

“It is complex and confusing and will increase costs, red tape and bureaucracy for everyone.”

The company said it wanted to work with legislators to “distinguish” between ordinary people renting a room in their home versus those running a business from it.

“We want to work with the Government to clearly distinguish between regular people sharing their homes and professional operators running a business, and make it easier, not harder, for families to follow the rules and share their homes,” said the Airbnb spokesperson.

Under the department’s new guidelines, a person applying for a change of use for short-term rentals needs to make sure the letting period will not exceed 60 nights.