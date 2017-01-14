Action on gynae waiting lists in Cork welcomed

A number of politicians have welcomed what appears to be a breakthrough in finding a solution to tackling excessive gynaecological waiting lists at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

Health Minister Simon Harris visited the hospital on Thursday to hear from consultants why it is that more than 4,200 women are awaiting outpatient appointments, with more than 900 waiting in excess of 18 months.

While short-term initiatives such as use of the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) and the HSE’s waiting list plan for 2017 will be used to reduce the waiting times, Mr Harris has promised to meet again with consultants in four to six weeks to flesh out the details for a more comprehensive solution.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan, who has repeatedly highlighted the long waiting times in the Dáil, said the focus “must be on ensuring those currently on waiting lists for gynaecological procedures are seen, and treated as soon as possible”.

Mr Moynihan said: “On Thursday, Minister Harris announced the appointment of a new clinical director for maternity services (Prof John Higgins, head of UCC’s College of Medicine). This is to be welcomed, but it, in itself, will not reduce waiting lists.

“The focus needs to be on the over 4,000 women who urgently need to be seen and treated by consultant-level gynaecologists.”

He said the NTPF will not make “a meaningful difference” to the waiting lists in the long term, and that alternatives have to be found.

Consultant obstetrician/gynaecologists at the hospital are seeking four additional consultant obs/gynae posts; additional theatre time; a gynaecology day unit and a gynaecology one-stop shop to help solve the waiting list problem.

Mr Harris said on Thursday that he recognised there was a resource issue at CUMH and that he was “clear we are going to provide that resource”.

“I’m not in any way underestimating the seriousness of this and the element of clinical risk associated with it. And when a group of eminent consultants have made clear to me the clinical risks associated with that, I‘m absolutely determined that we address it,” he said.

He also said there needed to be “clearer governance structures to protect, and perhaps ringfence, the budget and staffing resources” at CUMH.

Consultants have expressed dissatisfaction with the existing governance arrangement.

Mr Moynihan said lives “remained at risk” by leaving women waiting more than a year for treatment, with the potential for delayed cancer diagnosis.

Independent senator Colette Kelleher, who has also campaigned for resources to tackle the waiting lists, said she will be “watching the space closely” to make sure Mr Harris delivers on his commitment.

“The women of Cork and the region deserve nothing less than full delivery on promises made and an end to waiting lists for essential healthcare which women, as taxpayers, are entitled to and deserve.”