70% would vote for abortion in limited cases

A reported 70% of voters said they would vote in favour of abortion in limited circumstances.

According to an Ipsos MRBI poll, seven out of 10 voters would vote in that manner, with 17% against and 12% undecided.

Furthermore, 57% of people said the Government should hold a referendum on abortion in cases of rape, fatal foetal abnormality or real risk to the life of the woman.

Whereas, 24% said the referendum should ask people whether they would vote for abortion in all circumstances up to the 22nd week of pregnancy.

Commenting on the poll, published in yesterday’s Irish Times, Ailbhe Smyth, convenor of the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment, said that the questions asked were “limited”.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger criticised the wording of the poll question stating it failed “to even ask people if they support a woman’s right to abortion on health grounds”.