Home»Today's Stories

50,000 pupils to get free meals as plan expands

Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Niall Murray and Elaine Loughlin

Nearly 50,000 extra children will receive free meals at school from September under an expansion of Government funding for the scheme.

The additional €3m is on top of an extra €2.5m which was announced in last October’s budget to increase funding to schools already in the School Meals Programme.

The aim is to provide breakfast or lunch, or both, at nearly 250 more schools from the next school year. These will include 64 schools added recently to the Department of Education’s DEIS programme, which offers help to schools catering for pupils with the most disadvantaged pupils.

In addition to that €1.7m investment to provide breakfast and lunch clubs, a further €1.5m will be spent to offer free breakfasts at up to 180 non-DEIS schools with 35,000 pupils.

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar said the additional funding allows his department to expand the School Meals Programme for the first time in a long time to 180 non-DEIS schools “because, as we know, disadvantage extends beyond designated disadvantaged schools”.

Mr Varadkar said around 200,000 children currently benefit at 1,400 schools. This includes more than 250 community creches, preschools, and other settings.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Garda boss offered a lifeline as Fianna Fáil back away from motion of no confidence

Nicole’s violent death shocks community in Cork

Fraudsters target international students looking for accommodation

All-out transport strike on the cards


Breaking Stories

Woman dies after being hit by lorry while riding her bike in Dublin

Gardaí release CCTV footage of Dublin assault last year in effort to trace four men

Collapse of Stormont powersharing arrangements: How budgets are being affected

Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes in Waterford

Lifestyle

There's little help or understanding about Lyme disease in Ireland

Making Cents: Lot of work to do before you hand in your notice

Norman Reedus explains how The Walking Dead is keeping one step ahead

Meet the US firefighter running the Cork City Marathon with his severely ill daughter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 25, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 