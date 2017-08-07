Home»Today's Stories

€35k buoys to be examined after tangled chain incident

Monday, August 07, 2017
Christy Parker

A tangled chain in a mooring buoy almost pulled a visiting yachtswoman overboard in a Co Cork harbour.

Cork County Council confirmed contractors are examing six visitor mooring buoys recently deployed in Youghal harbour, at a cost of €35,000.

The council investigation is in response to claims a British woman sailor encountered difficulties after hooking a buoy.

The incident comes amid concern among tourism interests in east Cork that Youghal port had a poor reputation with some international sailors.

In a letter on Youghal Sailing Club’s Facebook page, Norfolk yachtsman David Platt described visiting Youghal on July 16 last.

He found Youghal “a beautiful little port” but had problems identifying half-submerged mooring buoys at Nealon’s Quay, followed by a struggle availing of one.

Mr Platt said his wife had great difficulty hooking one of the buoys as it had “too small an eye”.

On eventually snaring one, she found “it could not be lifted an inch” due to a tangled chain.

She was compelled to forfeit her boat hook as “the whole tangled mess nearly pulled her into the water”, Mr Platt posted on the Facebook page.

With Mr Platt “hanging over the side”, the couple endured further problems trying to attach a line to a larger buoy as “the shackle was far too small” and recommended “urgent” resolutions.

He said Youghal “could be easily transformed into a hub of sailing activity” were it to acquire “a little pontoon, safe visitors buoys and somewhere safe and secure to leave a dinghy unattended”.

However, the East Cork Municipal District officer Helen Mulcahy said there “is no intention of replacing the moorings” but contractors would investigate.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Cork, chain

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

IT supplier knew about error in 2016, says HSE

Cork council plan would see €16m in taxes relinquished

‘I feel I left him down’, says Tom Crean’s granddaughter

Severe weather warnings issued at holiday hotspots


Breaking Stories

Arrest made 'at the scene' following suspected murder

Lottery prizes won in Cork and Monaghan

Former DUP minister resigns from National Trust over its support for Pride march

Lack of 24/7 cath lab sees helicopter transport critical cardiac patient from Waterford to Cork

Lifestyle

The rock star is dead - but the idea of one lives on

The Islands of Ireland: A taste of the Saltees

No laughing matter: How stand-up comedy isn't as easy as it seems

The beat goes on for disco heroines Sister Sledge

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 05, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 47
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 