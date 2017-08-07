€35k buoys to be examined after tangled chain incident

A tangled chain in a mooring buoy almost pulled a visiting yachtswoman overboard in a Co Cork harbour.

Cork County Council confirmed contractors are examing six visitor mooring buoys recently deployed in Youghal harbour, at a cost of €35,000.

The council investigation is in response to claims a British woman sailor encountered difficulties after hooking a buoy.

The incident comes amid concern among tourism interests in east Cork that Youghal port had a poor reputation with some international sailors.

In a letter on Youghal Sailing Club’s Facebook page, Norfolk yachtsman David Platt described visiting Youghal on July 16 last.

He found Youghal “a beautiful little port” but had problems identifying half-submerged mooring buoys at Nealon’s Quay, followed by a struggle availing of one.

Mr Platt said his wife had great difficulty hooking one of the buoys as it had “too small an eye”.

On eventually snaring one, she found “it could not be lifted an inch” due to a tangled chain.

She was compelled to forfeit her boat hook as “the whole tangled mess nearly pulled her into the water”, Mr Platt posted on the Facebook page.

With Mr Platt “hanging over the side”, the couple endured further problems trying to attach a line to a larger buoy as “the shackle was far too small” and recommended “urgent” resolutions.

He said Youghal “could be easily transformed into a hub of sailing activity” were it to acquire “a little pontoon, safe visitors buoys and somewhere safe and secure to leave a dinghy unattended”.

However, the East Cork Municipal District officer Helen Mulcahy said there “is no intention of replacing the moorings” but contractors would investigate.