30 jobs lost as city bar Rendezvous closes

A popular Cork City bar has closed with the loss of up to 30 full and part-time jobs.

Some staff of the Rendezvous Bar in Bishopstown, in the city’s western suburbs, were informed of the move by text message yesterday.

It is understood the business has gone into liquidation.

The man who has run the venue since the early 2000s, Michael O’Donovan, was not available for comment yesterday.

It is not clear what prompted the closure. But trade sources said the possibility that the business was facing possible closure had been flagged to some in the industry before Christmas.

Mr O’Donovan and his parents have been involved in the hospitality and licensed trade in Cork for decades.

His parents ran the former Westpark Hotel and The Darby Arms pub in Ballincollig, before both venues were sold. The hotel was subsequently demolished.

The family later bought the Rendezvous on the Model Farm Road around 1999 and Mr O’Donovan took over the running of the business.

The venue focused strongly on its food offering and carved out a reputation as one of the city’s top gastropubs.

Its proximity to Cork University Hospital, University College Cork, and Cork Institute of Technology made it a popular day-time dining spot.

The pub underwent an extensive revamp several years ago but the venue suspended food service for several months about three years ago. Sources said when food service resumed, the venue never quite recovered the lost trade and business declined.

However, trade sources said given its location — it is one of the few bars and restaurants in the sprawling suburban area — it would be an attractive offering for a potential buyer.