2016 has an extra second: Here are suggestions on how you can spend it

With 2016 having one extra second on the clock there are dozens of ways to ring in the New Year around the country.

The New Year’s festival in Dublin will see the Custom House lit up from 5pm until midnight today and tomorrow.

The 3D light projection display, called Luminosity, will turn the facade of the famous building into a virtual canvas filled with swirling shapes and optical illusions.

Another art installation, but of a more tangible nature, is the Wish Project, where visual artist Deirdre Robb will invite people to write down a wish on a piece of paper, which she will place on a tree.

This is happening at various locations, such as O’Connell St, the Central Bank and Grafton Street today and tomorrow between midday and 5pm.

Other free activities in the capital today and tomorrow include pop-up events in the Guinness Storehouse and at the GAA Museum in Croke Park.

The headline event, however, will be the 3Countdown Concert taking place at St Stephen’s Green South. It kicks off at 8pm with Walking on Cars, The Blizzards, Brian Deady and Little Hours singing in the New Year. This is a paid event and tickets are available through Ticketmaster outlets.

Elsewhere, there are music, theatre and other live performances.

In Cork Opera House, theatre revellers can take in Cinderella in the afternoon or else they can head along to the Everyman to see Red Riding Hood.

In the world of music, Ruby and The Nighthawks will play live at the Oliver Plunkett at 1am, whereas earlier in the day the same venue will host the Lee Sessions from 4pm onwards.

Mick Flannery will play in Cork Opera House from 8pm to 10pm.

Moving up the coast to Co Mayo, and if partying is not your intention, then you can make Achill Island your base from about 4pm today. Take a blanket and a flask of tea to watch the last European sunset of 2016 from Minaun Hill. At midnight a pipe band and parade will ring in the New Year.

However, whatever you do, remember the extra second that is at your disposal.

An extra second is being added to 2016. Official clocks will hit 23.59.59, as usual, but then they will read 23.59.60, before rolling into 2017. This is known officially as a leap second.

Timekeepers slip them in periodically in order to keep our clocks in sync, to compensate for the slight slowing of the earth’s rotation. Leap seconds have been added 26 times since 1972, either being added on the last day of June or December.