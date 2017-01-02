110,000 children get free childcare worth €4k

More than 110,000 children will be in receipt of free State-sponsored childcare by early next year as part of “radical” reforms introduced by Government last summer — saving each family an average of €4,000 on creche costs.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone confirmed the situation as she revealed the number of families already accessing the free support has surged from 67,000 to 89,527 since changes which came into effect earlier this year.

Under long-stated plans first proposed by former children’s minister James Reilly and introduced by Ms Zappone in summer 2016, families with children aged between three and four years old have been given an extra free State-sponsored childcare supports year.

The move was introduced alongside a series of other measures due to growing concern over the cost of creche services across the country and fears any attempts to increase taxes on the facilities would simply see the charges passed onto families.

Before the second free childcare supports year rule was implemented in September, a total of 67,000 families nationwide were availing of the one year financial aid.

However, since the new legislation was introduced, the rate has risen to 89,527 —with a further 21,000 toddlers due to qualify for the help next month, meaning the figure is set to surge to more than 110,000.

Confirming the figures to the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson for Ms Zappone said the two years of help means families are now able to access an average of 15 hours of free supports every week in a move that is saving them €4,000 over two years.

Noting that the aid is being “underpinned” by €105m in funding, the spokesman said repeated under-resourcing of the area in previous years must continue to be addressed.

“After years of under-investment, we are finally on a path which will see Ireland move from having one of the most expensive childcare systems in the world to one of the best,” the spokesman said.

“The minister has been clear that her intention is to bring Ireland into line with the OECD average investment in childcare of 0.8% from our current level of 0.5%.

“Last September’s expansion — which, for the first time, allowed three-year-old children into free services — was a first step, and has seen the numbers increase from 67,000 children to over 89,000, well in excess of expectations.

“In the coming weeks, a further 21,000 toddlers will become eligible bringing the figures over the 100,000 mark — a significant milestone.”

The second free year of childcare supports was broadly welcomed when it was first put forward by Mr Reilly due to spiralling creche costs which were placing fresh financial pressure on already struggling families.

Recent figures show some creches in Dublin are costing families as much as €25,200 a year, with the national average standing at €19,600 for two children over a single 12-month period, and one Cork provider asking for annual fees above the €23,400 Dublin average.

While prices have fluctuated in recent months, and depending on what part of the country creches are based, families are still being asked to pay at least €12,000 a year to receive vital help in looking after their children — an issue the new second free childcare supports year is attempting to address.