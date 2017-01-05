Bird Flu Q&A: House all captive birds until further notice

Before Christmas, the Department of Agriculture introduced regulations requiring compulsory housing of poultry, due to the increased threat of “Bird Flu”.

Why was this measure taken?

The H5N8 strain of avian influenza has been responsible for outbreaks in poultry and wild birds in Europe since the end of October.

It causes severe disease, and often death, in infected birds. As a precaution, Ireland has introduced regulations that require temporary housing of all poultry and other captive birds, until further notice.

They must be housed in a secure building or, where this is not practicable, steps taken to confine them separate from wild birds.

Housing alone will not prevent avian influenza.

All bird owners must also have robust biosecurity measures, such as preventing access to the holding by vermin, wild birds or other animals; footwear disinfection at all entry and exit points; limiting access to essential personnel; and ensuring biosecurity protocols are followed by all personnel entering and leaving the premises.

How often has this measure been taken in the past?

This preventative measure has not been taken before in Ireland.

When a confirmed outbreak of avian influenza occurs in an EU country, a protection zone of 3km is established around the infected premises, with an automatic requirement to house all poultry and captive wild birds, to reduce disease spread in the high risk area.

In other words, housing is deemed to be an important avian influenza control measure

How does housing help reduce the risk of disease spread?

Wild bird faeces are currently the major source of avian influenza virus for poultry and captive birds.

Housing outdoor birds will prevent their direct exposure to wild bird faeces.

Also, when birds are fed and watered indoors, the potential for feed or water contamination by wild birds is reduced.

How long do I need to keep my birds in?

The requirement to keep birds housed will be in place until further notice, but will be reviewed 30 days from its introduction on December 23.

Will I be compensated?

No. The Department is not required to compensate owners on foot of these measures.

Are birds in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland housed?

An avian influenza prevention zone covering all of England, Scotland and Wales has been in place since December 6, requiring that all poultry and other captive birds are housed, or kept separate from wild birds.

A similar requirement was introduced in Northern Ireland on December 23.

After housing, are free range/organic birds still considered free range for marketing eggs?

Yes, they can be housed for up to 12 weeks without affecting the status of meat or eggs produced, when animal health legislation requires this measure.

Commercial free range and organic flocks must meet specific animal welfare requirements even when temporarily housed. Owners should monitor their birds closely for any signs of stress.

What about small “back yard” poultry flocks?

Although the risk is lower due to the smaller numbers, housing is still important; therefore the requirement to house applies also to small backyard flocks.

What if I don’t have housing?

If you keep your birds near your home, consider housing in alternative accommodation, such as a garden building, garage or redundant building that could be adapted.

You will be expected to take all reasonable steps to contain your birds, and inimise contact with wild birds. Where it is not practical to house, follow general guidance and practice good biosecurity.

Once my birds are housed do I need to do anything differently?

When birds are not used to being housed, it may create problems for their welfare. Environmental enrichment (perches or straw bales) may be required to reduce stress. Birds will need to be checked more often than usual.

My birds are under wire netting. Will it be okay to let them out under this?

It is okay, though if possible, covering the roof would prevent wild birds from perching on the roof and defecating into the run.

What if none of the mentioned housing steps are possible?

The very minimum you should do is isolate food and water from wild birds.

Does the housing order apply to pigeon fanciers, aviaries and zoos?

Preventative housing measures apply to all captive birds. Exercising and flying pigeons is still allowed; they are currently not of significance in transmission of this strain of avian influenza.

Can I fly my birds of prey?

You can still fly birds of prey but should avoid contact with wild birds, as birds of prey are also susceptible to avian influenza

Can injured wild birds still be treated, rehabilitated and released?

Yes, if avian influenza is not suspected.

Am I still able to go shooting?

There are currently no restrictions for shoots.

How does compulsory housing affect game birds?

Game birds already released are classified as wild birds. Feeding and watering can continue, but other wild birds should not have contact with the feed and water.

If they remain in pens, contact with wild birds should be restricted

What about turkeys, ducks and geese?

Keepers are also required to house their birds. There are distinct challenges with housing larger species, and care must be taken not to compromise their welfare.

Can I vaccinate my birds?

No. Vaccination against avian influenza is not permitted, except for zoo birds, subject to criteria.

Who do I report housing non-compliance to?

Unfortunately, not all birds may be able to be housed, and it is therefore likely some poultry and captive birds will still be outside. Contact your Regional Veterinary Office to report any potential non-compliance.