Walsh Group buys Golden Mushrooms

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Walsh Mushrooms has acquired the business and assets of Golden Mushrooms.

The moves comes as Ireland’s overall mushroom sector, which employs 2,539 people, copes with ongoing volatility after Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

Walsh Mushrooms Group, the second largest supplier to the British market, was founded in Gorey, Co Wexford, in 1979 and now operates across four sites in Ireland and the UK.

Golden Mushrooms, started in 1998 by Michael and Marian Bergin, in Golden, Co Tipperary, became a significant producer in the Irish market employing 90 people and achieving turnover of over €5m.

The acquisition brings the enlarged group’s total number of employee to 380 and boosts its own production capability to 140 tonnes of mushrooms per week.

Padraic O’Leary, managing director of Walsh Mushrooms, said the last seven months have been incredibly difficult but they were confident the sector will overcome the challenge created by Brexit.

Golden Mushrooms founder Michael Bergin said they were proud to have grown a successful business from scratch and delighted to see it, and its loyal employees, continue to operate under the new ownership.

KEYWORDS business, finance, economy, walsh mushrooms, golden mushrooms

