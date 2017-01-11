UCD spin-out company Theya Healthcare has signed a supply deal with the UK’s National Health Service that will see it expand its main product line across British hospitals.

Technically categorised as a medical devices firm, Theya designs and makes post-operative lingerie and underwear specifically for women who have undergone breast cancer surgery, radiotherapy treatment, or cosmetic surgery.

The company sells in Ireland via retail and online and distributes through private hospitals. It also distributes in Canada, Portugal, and France.

Last summer, Theya broke into the UK market with a deal to sell through House of Fraser.

READ NEXT Health insurer Laya posted 22% profits rise in 2015

According to chief executive Ciara Donlon, the NHS deal widens Theya’s expansion into the medical market.

“This is a huge step for us. We have had a very positive reaction to our post-surgery range from both patients and surgeons in Ireland and now to get this stamp of approval from the NHS in the UK gives us great confidence for the future,” she said.

“It underpins our expansion plans into the medical market, while on the consumer side our continued presence on the UK high street, with House of Fraser, enables us to be directly accessible to our customers,” she added.

Ms Conlon said it was “a big test” for Theya to meet the criteria required to become an approved NHS supplier.

The company — which recently received two ISO quality certifications — also has ambitions to start selling through pharmacies, something which it is now beginning to develop.