Tesco objects to new Lidl store in Cork

Tesco has put the brakes on German discount giant Lidl from pressing ahead with new plans for a store at Douglas in Cork.

This follows Tesco lodging an appeal against Cork County Council’s decision to give Lidl the go-ahead for the store.

The move by the UK retailer at least delays Lidl’s plans for Douglas by four months.

In its objection against the plan proposed for Barry’s Field on the Carrigaline Road, consultants for Tesco argued that the proposal is an under-utilisation of lands at in the Cork suburb and a more efficient development could be delivered.

Tesco also stated that the proposal’s design and layout does not comply with the local area plan or best practice in relation to commercial development.

The retailer also claimed that the proposed development is not consistent with the form and scale of development that is proposed as part of the local area plan.

Tesco has opposed a number of new store proposals by Lidl and Aldi across the country.

It recorded success in one case last week where it successfully appealed a decision to the board concerning a new Aldi store planned for Malahide, Co Dublin.

The UK retailer’s opposition to the further expansion of the two operators comes against the background of continuing sales growth by the discounters.

At 22%, Tesco still has a large share of the market and in the most recent Kantar Worldpanel survey, Lidl outperformed the market in sales growth that gave it a market share of just over 12%.

Aldi also expanded its share and posted a market share of the Republic’s grocery market of 11.5%.

Five other parties have also appealed the Douglas decision including Lidl itself, which is appealing against a condition of the planning permission.

A decision is due on the appeal on January 4.

Lidl has 152 stores in the Republic and about 50 stores in the North.