SuperValu claims centre revamp will hurt business

A legal row has erupted in relation to the development of a shopping centre at Blackrock in Co Dublin.

The Musgrave Group, which operates SuperValu in the Blackrock centre, claims the refurbishment will cut car parking spaces and mean a loss for the supermarket during the works.

The case was yesterday admitted to the Commercial Court list by Mr Justice Brian McGovern.

Musgrave Operating Partners Ireland Ltd has sued Friends First Life Assurance Company Designated Activity Company with offices at Cherrywood Business Park, Louglinstown, Dublin.

It is seeking a declaration that the intended execution of works to the premises at Enterprise House, Blackrock, Co Dublin, would constitute an unreasonable interference with the quiet enjoyment of its rights under a 2005 lease. It also wants a declaration that the intended works would involve a trespass on SuperValu’s premises.

Friends First received planning permission at the end of last year to redevelop their 1980s Enterprise House office building, which forms part of the Blackrock Shopping Centre complex.

Group finance director of the Musgrave Group, Tim Kenny in an affidavit said the loss of parking spaces will significantly and severely damage trading at the supermarket during the construction phase.

He said with a severely restricted car park, customers who drop in to buy about €25 worth of goods would very likely shop elsewhere.