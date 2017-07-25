Home»Business

SuperValu claims centre revamp will hurt business

Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Ann O’Loughlin

A legal row has erupted in relation to the development of a shopping centre at Blackrock in Co Dublin.

Friends First got planning approval to develop Enterprise House, home to Blackrock Shopping Centre, including SuperValu.

The Musgrave Group, which operates SuperValu in the Blackrock centre, claims the refurbishment will cut car parking spaces and mean a loss for the supermarket during the works.

The case was yesterday admitted to the Commercial Court list by Mr Justice Brian McGovern.

Musgrave Operating Partners Ireland Ltd has sued Friends First Life Assurance Company Designated Activity Company with offices at Cherrywood Business Park, Louglinstown, Dublin.

It is seeking a declaration that the intended execution of works to the premises at Enterprise House, Blackrock, Co Dublin, would constitute an unreasonable interference with the quiet enjoyment of its rights under a 2005 lease. It also wants a declaration that the intended works would involve a trespass on SuperValu’s premises.

Friends First received planning permission at the end of last year to redevelop their 1980s Enterprise House office building, which forms part of the Blackrock Shopping Centre complex.

Group finance director of the Musgrave Group, Tim Kenny in an affidavit said the loss of parking spaces will significantly and severely damage trading at the supermarket during the construction phase.

He said with a severely restricted car park, customers who drop in to buy about €25 worth of goods would very likely shop elsewhere.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS supervalu, blackrock shopping centre

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

GAA Podcast: Páirc Nua, sweeping statements and Cork's dying sting

Drinks exporters eye US growth

Inter-agency group set up to explore gorse fire issues

Commission must not fall into Brexit’s ‘CAP trap’


Breaking Stories

Dublin Port sees rise in trade figures

US fashion brand Michael Kors buying Jimmy Choo

Google's parent company, Alphabet, announces massive profits despite $2.74bn fine

IBEC calls plans to reveal gender pay gap 'inappropriate'

Lifestyle

Three great routes for summer scrambling fans

Read the terms when it comes to car finance

Back to Ballybeg with the Mundy sisters

Wife, mother, and maker of fine furniture

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 22, 2017

    • 8
    • 14
    • 20
    • 21
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 