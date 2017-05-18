Home»Business

Standard Life likely to pick Dublin after Brexit

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its EU subsidiary after the UK leaves the bloc, its chairman said.

Standard Life already has an operation in Dublin and is unusual among British life insurers in having thousands of customers in the EU. Standard Life’s choice comes after high-profile insurers AIG and Lloyd’s of London picked Luxembourg and Brussels for their new bases.

Standard Life shareholders will vote next month on the firm’s £11bn (€12.8bn) merger with rival Scottish fund firm Aberdeen Asset Management. Dublin, which got approval from Wall Street investment banking giant JPMorgan, could also secure the EU offices of Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, the Irish Examiner has reported.

BNP Paribas may move up to 300 London staff due to Brexit, depending on how clients adapt, a source told Reuters. The UK’s vote to leave the EU has forced global banks to examine where to move, given they expect to lose the necessary ‘passporting’ licence to operate across the EU.

BNP Paribas, which declined to comment on its plans, had 3,123 staff in its corporate and institutional bank in the UK at the end of 2016. Credit Agricole, France’s third-biggest listed bank, has said it could move about 100 of its 1,000 employees based in its London hub to France.

And Deutsche Bank has said it may have to move up to 4,000 jobs out. In London, a growing number of unoccupied older properties caused the overall office vacancy rate to climb to 5.8% at the end of the first quarter from 3.9% a year earlier, according to data compiled by Deloitte. That was the biggest increase since 2009. n Reuters, Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS brexit

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Donation used to fund pro-Brexit campaign raised legitmately, DUP says

Border checks to rise tenfold after Brexit

Ireland sets out its stall to tap financial jobs from Brexit

Questions are being asked about a €500k donation to the DUP for pro-Brexit advertising

More in this Section

Cork Airport boss: ‘New York flights will happen’

Paddy Power-Betfair eyeing further US acquisitions

Apple parts firms sued

Public pay could undermine the major gains since 2011


Breaking Stories

Wall Street takes a hit as problems mount for Donald Trump

IKEA actively looking for opportunities in Ireland

Less than one month until abolition of EU mobile phone roaming charges

Amazon grew from online bookstore to one of the biggest companies on the planet

Lifestyle

Will banning of bad language be a curse for pubs?

New book could be the perfect answer to relationship and parenting woes

House of Pain reminisce about visiting Ireland

Looking into your eyes for a view of your health

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

    • 11
    • 32
    • 39
    • 41
    • 42
    • 44
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 