Home»Business

Seven in 10 Irish fail to make will

Monday, September 18, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

Some seven in 10 Irish people do not have a will — including a third of over 55s, according to a survey by insurance fund Royal London.

The survey found that 64% of respondents over 55 already have a will in place, compared with only 8% of young adults.

One in five of the 1,000 respondents admitted they had not put a plan in place because they “never really think about that sort of thing”.

Almost 30% said starting a family was the right time to plan a will, while 23% said when buying a house. One-third of respondents said they had not assigned anyone to look after their affairs when they died.

Head of proposition at Royal London, Joe Charles said: “As a nation, it would appear that we are not great at planning for the future. Based on our research, pension, wills — anything that seems to be particularly long-term in nature — is often avoided and ignored by a large portion of Ireland’s population.

“This is understandable considering wills and the like are not the most pleasant of topics. However, the absence of estate planning in families can often be the source of confusion and anxiety for those left behind.”

Royal London said the survey was undertaken as part of its research into the probate process in Ireland.

Mr Charles said: “Our own experience in settling customer claims is that the probate process in Ireland is at best protracted, and at worst broken. Delays can be a source of mental and financial anguish for families. For example, our analysis of claims in 2016 found the average time to get probate was 489 days, or 16 months.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Graydon Carter: Steely-penned socialite

Push is on to engage online clients

Pádraig Hoare: The Monday Interview - Aiming to provide world class advice

Toc Watch winds forward to the past as sales grow


Breaking Stories

LinkedIn create 70 jobs in Dublin HQ

Unrealistic to fire under performing employees says expert

Seven in 10 Irish fail to make will

Sale of Elysian set to surpass €100m

Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: Monastic, musical and magical Church Island

Donovan: Call him Mallow yellow

Facebook, freedom, and the future

Emma documents cancer journey online to help others in similar situation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 16, 2017

    • 1
    • 2
    • 4
    • 22
    • 38
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 