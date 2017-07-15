Home»Business

Rupert Murdoch likely to face delay over €13bn bid for Sky

Saturday, July 15, 2017
Joe Mayes and Rebecca Penty

Rupert Murdoch may have to wait until at least March 2018 before finding out whether the UK government will allow his 21st Century Fox entertainment company to buy the rest of Sky.

UK culture secretary Karen Bradley does not plan to make a decision on whether to send the £11.7bn (€13.24bn) deal for a deeper regulatory review. That would likely push the start of the six-month process to September.

Ms Bradley needs time to evaluate public feedback on the deal before making a decision, a spokesman said.

Opponents of the deal have flooded Ms Bradley with criticism of Mr Murdoch’s plans to unite his media empire across the Atlantic, and demanded a wider review that would pore over corporate-governance failings at Fox News and voicemail hacking at his UK newspapers. Ms Bradley said last month she expected to seek a Competition & Markets Authority investigation but on narrower grounds, assessing only whether the deal gives the Murdoch family too much influence over UK media.

Should her ruling be challenged, the UK government could be forced to defend the decision in court. That possibility puts pressure on Ms Bradley to carefully weigh the feedback she will receive.

It would be “amazingly efficient” for Ms Bradley’s department to come to a decision on sending the deal to the CMA before the summer recess, said Alice Enders, head of research at Enders Analysis.

Bloomberg

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sterling gains as focus falls on pace of US rate hikes

Arconic sued in US over Grenfell fire

Media agency Mindshare sets out top-level changes

Regency Hotel sees ‘significant recovery’


Breaking Stories

Barclays to expand Irish operation under Brexit uncertainty contingency plan

CSO: Economy enjoyed strong 2016 before dipping at start of this year

EasyJet applies for operator's certificate in Austria in post-Brexit plan

50 Nama staff on 'gardening leave' for more than three months

Lifestyle

Cork city had a huge influence on the early development of U2

Should ordinary people follow celebrities' example when looking for love?

Ask Audrey: Nothing will ever shift the smell of bacon from a Waterford man

Love me tender: Top 8 BBQ sauces

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 