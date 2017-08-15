Home»Business

Profits double at rescued plane firm

Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at Shannon-based aircraft maintenance firm, Atlantic Aviation Group, almost doubled, last year, to €1.48m.

Newly-filed accounts for the company — which exited examinership in 2015 — show revenues increased by 70% to €25.15m.

The Shannon-based group — formerly known as Transaero Engineering — entered examinership in January, 2015, and exited three months later.

The business had been owned by Russian group, Transaero Airlines, which said, in December, 2014, that it was “fighting for its survival”, due to sanctions on Russian businesses.

Aer Lingus was one of the large creditors to take a hit from the rescue of the firm, receiving just 5% of the €1.8m it was owed. A private investor and former Siteserv director, Patrick Jordan, paid €2.5m to take over Transaero.

The new accounts show that, last year, Atlantic Aviation generated a post-tax profit of €1.68m, after receiving a tax credit worth €200,000. As of the end of last year, the company employed 231 people, with staff costs for the year amounting to €10.5m.

Total compensation paid to key management last year was €470,851, while directors pay amounted to €5,123.

A number of managerial changes have been made since the examinership was completed, and the management team was strengthened last year, particularly in HR, marketing, and operations.

The company said it focused on stabilising the business by growing its revenue line, improving efficiencies, and reducing its cost base. It added that it held a positive outlook for the current year.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The Monday Interview: ‘Cork has all the ingredients to be a successful European city’

Backup firm draws on the Cloud

Scars of the Irish crash still run deep

Ireland in the starting blocks for Brexit drugs agency


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Ireland looking to new overseas markets after Brexit, says Taoiseach

Irish executive search firm announces Boston expansion to meet demand for talent

Dublin businesses concerned by new traffic restrictions

120 new accountancy apprenticeship positions created

Lifestyle

This new app will be a lifesaver for hayfever sufferers

Making Cents: Smart planning will help with college cash flow

The 10 most important Irish people in the world of video games

Troubles at Soundcloud have led to worries for musicians worldwide

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 12, 2017

    • 1
    • 19
    • 22
    • 26
    • 44
    • 45
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 